Atlanta to remove ‘Peachtree Shared Space’ downtown

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta initially began testing the concept of the “Peachtree Shared Space” by changing three blocks between Baker Street and Ellis Street to be more supportive of walking and biking.

“As a pedestrian in a wheelchair, I believe in the safety for everyone and I believe in giving the streets back to the community and the people,” said Carden Wyckoff, “Save Shared Peachtree” organizer.

But now the city announced the downtown demonstration project will not be permanent despite reporting a 27% increase of pedestrians to the area and about 11% fewer cars, saying they’ll get rid of the wheel stops, flex posts and planters.

For some, the decision couldn’t have come at a worse time.

“To take away the one safe space in the city, and to demolish it, when the gas prices are almost $5? It’s outrageous,” said Michael Handelman, who supports Peachtree Shared Space.

Those against the shared space have said the project made it difficult for rideshares, emergency responders, and bus access.

For Tee Thomas, who is waiting to catch the bus downtown, she says she’s glad the streets will soon be restored to make her public transportation commute smoother.

“The changes, they will be good with it. The traffic will flow easier,” said Thomas.

A spokesperson for Atlanta Mayor Andrew Dickens released a statement, saying:

“The Peachtree Shared Street project was developed as a 90-day demonstration that lasted 260 days—almost triple the initial amount of time. The permit for the project expires this week, which is why the deinstallation is taking place. The good news is during the demonstration, the City collected a large amount of useful data which will help guide future projects holistically across the city. We will be assessing that data to inform how we move forward.”

