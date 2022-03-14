Comedian Pete Davidson is going into space

(Gray News) - Comedian Pete Davidson is going to fly into space on a Blue Origin spacecraft, the company announced Monday.

Blue Origin said the “Saturday Night Live” member will be flying on its upcoming NS-20 flight on March 23 with Marty Allen, husband and wife duo Sharon and Marc Hagle, Jim Kitchen and Dr. George Nield.

This mission is the fourth human flight for the New Shepard program and the 20th in its history.

