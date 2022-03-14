Advertisement

Comedian Pete Davidson is going into space

Comedian Pete Davidson is seen during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the...
Comedian Pete Davidson is seen during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in New York.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Comedian Pete Davidson is going to fly into space on a Blue Origin spacecraft, the company announced Monday.

Blue Origin said the “Saturday Night Live” member will be flying on its upcoming NS-20 flight on March 23 with Marty Allen, husband and wife duo Sharon and Marc Hagle, Jim Kitchen and Dr. George Nield.

This mission is the fourth human flight for the New Shepard program and the 20th in its history.

