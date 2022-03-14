Delta airlines to serve Fox Brother’s Bar-B-Q on some flights

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Airline food has come a long way in the last 70 years. What began with expansive meals in the skies has now dwindled down to canned soda and a bag of peanuts; however, Atlanta’s Delta airline is shaking things up by updating its menu with a hometown favorite.

Gourmet meals even charcuterie carts with meat sliced on request were common perks of flying the friendly skies back in the 50′s and 60′s. But the increase in costs and COVID-19 lately took a big bite out of inflight meals.

Fox Brother’s Bar-B-Que will now be served in first class on some long flights out of Atlanta.

The Fox Brothers already have their hands full running three restaurants, so the beef short ribs for Delta will be made in their midtown commissary kitchen mainly used for catering.

