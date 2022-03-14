Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning until 10 AM; Mostly sunny, warmer today

By Rodney Harris
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s another cold start to your day in metro Atlanta, but we’ll see warmer temperatures this afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Freeze warning

A freeze warning remains in effect for all of metro Atlanta until 10 a.m. due to temperatures near, or below freezing in the upper 20′s to low 30′s.

Warmer today

After a cold start, temperatures will actually warm into the low 60′s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. The warming trend will continue with the 70′s by Thursday.

Highs will be in the 60's across north Georgia Monday afternoon.
Highs will be in the 60's across north Georgia Monday afternoon.(CBS46)

First Alert on Tuesday and Wednesday

Our next weather system will move into metro Atlanta on Tuesday.

Expect a few showers Tuesday afternoon with heavier rain moving in Tuesday night after sunset. The rain will continue through Wednesday morning with showers expected as you drive to work Wednesday morning, and continuing through the afternoon.

Expect scattered showers in north Georgia.
Expect scattered showers in north Georgia.(CBS46)
Heaver rain will move into metro Atlanta late Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning.
Heaver rain will move into metro Atlanta late Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning.(CBS46)
Scattered rain is expected in metro Atlanta for your Wednesday morning commute.
Scattered rain is expected in metro Atlanta for your Wednesday morning commute.(CBS46)

Dry for St. Patrick’s Day

We’ll see a break from the rain on St. Patrick’s Day with partly cloudy skies and high’s back in the low 70′s.

First Alert on Friday

More rain is expected in metro Atlanta on Friday with drier weather back for the weekend.

