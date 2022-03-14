FIRST ALERT: Milder tonight, rain returns Tuesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We’ll see increasing clouds tonight and milder temperatures. Lows will drop to the mid/low 40s overnight. We’ll see lows in the 40s and 50s through the rest of the week. There is a FIRST ALERT for Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday this week for rain and storms.

Tonight's low temperatures (CBS46)

First Alert Tuesday:

The rain returns Tuesday afternoon/evening. It will be dry for the morning commute and through the lunch hour, but scattered rain moves in during the late afternoon and will continue through the evening.

There is another First Alert Wednesday as the rain and storms continue. The rain will be heavy at times, with the highest rainfall totals expected south of I-20. Rainfall totals Tuesday and Wednesday south of I-20 will be between 0.5″ to 1.5″. Areas North of I-20 will generally see less than 1″ of rain.

Tuesday (CBS46)

We’ll see some thunderstorms Wednesday, but no severe weather is expected.

St. Patrick’s Day will be partly cloudy, warm and dry! Highs will be in the 70s - enjoy!

The rain returns Friday, with another First Alert for rain and storms Friday.

The good news - the rain clears out just in time for the weekend!

First Alert 7 day forecast (CBS46)

