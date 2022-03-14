Metro Atlanta bike shop owner hoping for boom in business because of gas prices

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With gas prices continuing to rise, some people may be considering a different way to get around.

If you are thinking about buying a bike, there are a few things you should keep in mind.

Bike sales soared during the pandemic when people wanted a reason to go outside. A local bike shop owner thinks that more people might start buying bicycles now because they are cheaper than driving.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.