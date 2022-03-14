Metro Atlanta man hospitalized after skateboarding mishap takes tragic turn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A metro Atlanta man remains in the hospital more than two months after a skateboarding mishap took a tragic turn.

Karole Crawford will never forget the day her son, Christian Crawford, came close to death’s door.

“There were probably 10 doctors in and out of his room,” she recalled. “He was considered end of life.”

Christian was skateboarding in midtown near 14th and State streets in late January when he saw a woman backing out of her driveway. Instead of hitting the woman’s car, Christian jumped off his skateboard, catching his fall in the process.

“He was very mad that she still went ahead and pulled out,” Karole said.

The 30-year-old complained to his mom about having possibly pulled a muscle, but he refused to go to the hospital. She found him unresponsive the following morning.

Christian Crawford has been at Grady since Jan, undergoing 20+ surgeries, following a skateboarding scare. How a suspected “pulled muscle” turned into a near-death experience at 6pm. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/hd8BkrDcrm — Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) March 14, 2022

“You start saying, thinking all these things that you wished you would have said and you’re saying them not knowing if they can hear,” Karole said.

Doctors diagnosed Christian, a father of two, with compartment syndrome. It’s a painful and dangerous condition caused by pressure buildup from internal bleeding or swelling of tissues, according to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.

“He was filled with toxins,” Karole said. “The first thing they said was his kidneys were gone. After that it was just a domino effect.”

Since the freak accident, Christian has undergone more than 20 surgeries. Doctors had to also amputate two of his toes. He continues to battle infections in his legs and he’ll be on dialysis for the rest of his life, according to his mom.

“We don’t know if he’s going to be able to walk,” she added. “He seems to be using his hands. His speech…he’s kind of like a child right now.”

Karole knows Christian has a long road ahead of him. His life will likely never be the same. Her message to drivers and parents:

“Just be more cautious about skateboarders and tell your kids you love them every single day, how beautiful and wonderful they are,” she said.

