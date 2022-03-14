Metro Atlanta nonprofit plan to ‘Give the Gift of Warmth’ to those in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A local nonprofit is making a difference by teaming up with others for the Give the Gift of Warmth Project.

Unity Network and Counseling Center partnered with members of the Gwinnett Grizzly Bear Association of Nursing Students at Georgia Gwinnett College.

The groups plan to give away 100 sleeping bags to those in need. The goal of the event is to bring awareness to the needs in our communities and the growing concern about the homeless population in metro Atlanta.

The group tells us they plan to distribute the sleeping bags later this week.

