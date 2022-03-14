Multiple alleged gang members arrested in Coffee County

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Multiple alleged gang members were arrested on March 11 in Coffee County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI was asked to help investigate gang-related crimes by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. During their investigation, they discovered members of the following gangs in the Douglas area: Bloods, Piru, Gangster Disciples, Down South Georgia Boys, Sur 13, Bounty Hunter, G-Shyne and Ghostace Gangsters.

The following individuals were arrested:

Lonnie Wright, 37, of Douglas, Parole Warrant for Possession of Firearm by Felon

John Wayne Davis, 47, of Douglas, Probation Warrant for Burglary and Theft by Taking

Fallon Brabon, 38, of Douglas, Probation Warrant

John Foshee, 31,of Douglas, Parole and Probation Warrants for Trafficking Amphetamine and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Ray Batten, 24, of Douglas, Probation Violation Warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine.

Justin Jewell, 41, of Douglas, Probation Warrant for Burglary

Jonathan Tucker, 38, of Douglas, Criminal Damage to Property

Kenvin T. Collins, 48, of Douglas, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

James R. Spell, 55, of Broxton, Felony Theft by Taking

The Douglas Police Department and Department of Community Supervision and Georgia State Patrol also assisted with the investigation.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103 or Douglas Police Department at (912) 384-2222. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online

