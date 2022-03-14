Advertisement

Multiple vehicle crash reported on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway

The Atlanta Fire Department and Atlanta Police Department are on the scene of a crash involving at least 8 vehicles near the 1600 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway near West Lake Avenue NW.(WGCL)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fire Department and Atlanta Police Department are on the scene of a crash involving at least 9 vehicles near the 1600 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway near West Lake Avenue NW.

According to Atlanta Police, 2 people were taken to a hospital and they are stable. Three of the vehicles involved were parked at the time of the incident. It is not known at this time what caused the crash.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

