Oakland Athletics’ Matt Olson reportedly headed to Atlanta Braves

Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson (28) celebrates after hitting the game winning home run off...
Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson (28) celebrates after hitting the game winning home run off Houston Astros' Tony Sipp in the tenth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)(AP)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report that the Oakland Athletics are sending star first baseman Matt Olson, 27, to Atlanta.

The Dodgers have reportedly been in talks with Freddie Freeman, who recently became a free agent, since the end of the lockout last week. The trade would create a clear path for freeman, according to CBS Sports.

Oakland will acquire outfielder Cristian Pache, catcher Shea Langeliers and pitchers Ryan Cusick and Joey Estes from the Braves.

The Braves confirmed the trade at approximately 2:40 p.m. Monday.

Before the lockout, Freeman was seeking a six-year contract in the $180 million range, according to CBS Sports. However, the Braves were only offering a five-year contract for $130 million.

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker said Sunday that he hasn’t talked business with Freeman, according to ESPN. Snitker reportedly texted Freeman after the lockout, but only as a friend. Snitker said he asked Freeman about his family.

Olson is a native of metro Atlanta and attended Parkview High School in Lilburn.

San Francisco Chronicle’s beat write Matt Kawahara spoke to Olson about the trade:

The Braves are currently in south Florida for Spring Training. CBS46 has a reporter in Florida with the Braves and we’ll have team coverage on this breaking news later this afternoon.

Baseball fans are reacting positively to the news of Olson coming to Atlanta on Twitter although many of them are also sad to see Freeman go.

