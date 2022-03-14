Pedestrian hit and killed in DeKalb County overnight

TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police are investigating an early-morning pedestrian fatality.

Police day they found a man in his 50s who had been struck and killed by a vehicle in the road near Lawrenceville Highway and Cooledge Road.

MAP OF THE AREA

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating.

The incident is under investigation. Check back for updates.

