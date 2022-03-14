Advertisement

Pedestrian hit and killed in DeKalb County overnight

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police are investigating an early-morning pedestrian fatality.

Police day they found a man in his 50s who had been struck and killed by a vehicle in the road near Lawrenceville Highway and Cooledge Road.

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating.

The incident is under investigation. Check back for updates.

