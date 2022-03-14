Railroad crossing closure causes major delays for commuters in Lilburn

LILBURN, Ga. (CBS46) – The closure of a railroad crossing in Lilburn caused major delays for commuters in the area Monday afternoon.

According to the Lilburn Police Department, CSX has closed its railroad crossings at Main Street, Rockbridge, Arcado, and Harmony Grove just outside the city limits, to conduct track maintenance.

Police Chief Bruce Hedley says he strongly recommended the closures be staggered to prevent the current traffic apocalypse.

The police department says they have no jurisdiction with CSX but advises commuters to call CSX’s customer service hotline at 1-877-744-7279.

