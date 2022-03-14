Advertisement

Sheriff: Calhoun man arrested, faces slew of child porn charges

Charles Joshua Stephens
Charles Joshua Stephens(Gordon County Sheriff's Office)
By Catherine Catoura
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALHOUN, Ga. (CBS46) – A Calhoun man was arrested after authorities found hundreds of images of child pornography during an investigation.

The investigation led Gordon County Sheriff’s Detectives to a home on Webb Drive in Calhoun where they arrested 26-year-old Charles Joshua Stephens without incident.

Stephens was accused of owning nearly 4000 additional pornographic images depicting children.

In a span of two days, detectives executed two search warrants for electronic devices and online storage accounts where they discovered an account located in New Zealand.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that the New Zealand law enforcement authorities assisted them in this case.

Detectives also discovered a personal document in Stephen’s name amongst the pornographic images.

He now faces a slew of charges including 10 counts of Violation of the Child Exploitation Act and is in the county jail awaiting bond proceedings.

Further charges are pending as subsequent investigation activity is coordinated with the District Attorney’s Office, authorities told CBS46 News.

