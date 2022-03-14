Spring Training begins Monday in Florida for Atlanta Braves

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Spring Training has started for the Atlanta Braves in southern Florida.

It’s not just Freddie Freeman who is missing at Spring Training. A couple of other big names are also missing, including Eddie Rosario, Jorge Soler and Joc Perderson.

All three players are free agents and time will tell where they end up.

Aside from that, Monday is the first full day of spring training at the new CoolToday Park in North Port, which is about 30 minutes south of Sarasota, Florida.

Cool moment at @cooltodaypark as @braves players watch highlights of game 6 of the World Series on the big screen before working out! @cbs46 #ForTheA #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/iNTdaqAKI1 — Adam Murphy (@MurphyCBS46) March 14, 2022

There are a lot of distractions and several story lines happening at spring training, including the return of outfielder Marcell Ozuna.

He was required to complete community service following a domestic incident.

The Braves will have their first Spring Training game on Friday and the season opens with a game against the Cincinnati Red on April 7.

There is a slight breeze in the air with temperatures in the 70’s. Welcome to @cooltodaypark in North Port, Florida. This is the spring training home of the @Braves. I will be here all week providing the latest on your 2021 World Champs! #ForTheA #Atlanta @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/0sfignmGRL — Adam Murphy (@MurphyCBS46) March 14, 2022

