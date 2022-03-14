State GOP Chair scrutinized over Putin tweets

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Georgia’s Republican party chairman is under fire from fellow Republicans after tweeting statements that say show support to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Many lawmakers are distancing themselves from the Chairman’s stance.

In a series of weekend tweets, Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer set off online backlash as he is accused of defending Putin.

It all started with tweets about a Russian resolution to the United Nations asking to condemn Ukraine for “nazi-ism.”

The U.S. has voted against the resolution for several years across administration. Ukraine has also voted no.

Shafer though blasted U.S. Democratic Presidents for voting against the measure despite Republican administrations voting against it as well. Shafer then went on to tweet that Putin invaded because he “sensed American and Western weakness.”

“Putin invaded Ukraine twice, once under Obama and then again on Biden. He did not “need” to invade Ukraine either time. He invaded because he sensed he could get away with it,” Shafer tweeted.

“Whatever you think of President Trump, neither Russia nor China invaded any countries during his administration. Putin did not invade Ukraine to “de Nazify” the country or even to aid the breakaway Donbas “republics.” He invaded because he sensed American and Western weakness,” he continued.

When challenged about the resolution, Shafer doubled down on the social media site, prompting state GOP committee member Jason Shepherd to call for the party to censure Shafer.

“He is supposed to speak for all Republicans. Obviously he is speaking for a very fringe part of the Republican party that supports Vladimir Putin,” said Jason Shepherd, a committee member with the Georgia GOP and the former Cobb County GOP chair. “Both Republican and Democratic administrations have voted against this resolution. He should have apologized and deleted the tweet. As of now he still hasn’t done that.”

State Senate Majority Leader, Republican Mike Dugan tells CBS he’s condemning Putin’s actions and doesn’t agree with anyone offering support.

“We continually separate ourselves from the Chairman Suite, the chairman will make his comments and they are for him,” Dugan said. “Anybody that defends the actions of Putin and the Russian Government and the Ukraine is, to me as lost that what Russia is doing in the Ukraine is reprehensible...There’s no way you can justify it and things going on.”

“You have David Shafer giving comfort and aid almost to Vladimir Putin. No, it needs to be sanctioned,” said political strategist David Johnson. “David Shafer continues to shoot himself in the foot repeatedly. He’s got the January 6th commission that’s investigating him and now this.”

State Senator Gloria Butler, the Senate Democratic Caucus Chair told CBS46, “There is no sensible reason why Russia should have invaded Ukraine, and putting these people out as if they don’t exist like they don’t mean anything. And that is very upsetting, very upsetting to me.”

Butler is drafting a resolution condemning Putin Tuesday in the State Senate.

The state GOP did not respond to request for comments Monday.

