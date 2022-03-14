Uber prepares to add surcharge to rider’s fair amid rising gas price

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Uber riders prepare to pay more for your next ride as Uber is adding a surcharge to trips to help alleviate rising gas prices.

“It’s very good, it’s very good,” said Eric Kankan, an Uber driver since 2016. “You know how it is. Everything is going up but the surcharge but the surcharge is helping us to.”

Uber announced Georgia riders will have to pay 55 cents more per trip.

Uber said the surcharge is currently slated to begin on March 16 and last 60 days.

“I was so excited about it and it will just keep us running,” Kankan said.

In online ride share forums drivers were split on its impact with some writing it won’t make a difference at all.

Uber said it is meant to soften the burden, not alleviate it completely.

Uber riders on the whole agreeing with the surcharge.

“From a driver’s perspective I guess it makes sense because they’re going to be paying for gas to drive around, but it’s going to suck to have to spend more,” said Sonia Telpukova.

“I think it’s totally fair. It took me $101 to fill up my car so I definitely think 45 cents is perfectly fair,” said Jillian Tumblian.

And adding it won’t affect their decision on using the service as the alternates are too limited.

“If you need a ride, you need a ride,” Telpukova said.

“I would still have to use it if I had to go somewhere. Public transportation is nice but sometimes it doesn’t get you were you need to go,” Tumblian said.

Uber eats customers can also expect a 45 cent surcharge for their delivery.

Lyft has reported it to will add a surcharge but has yet to say how much and when.

