Woman dead after being struck by car Sunday night in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police say a woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle on Sunday night near Windsor Street SW and Eugenia Street SW.

The incident was reported shortly before 11 p.m. It is not known if the driver stayed on the scene. The investigation is active and in its early stages.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.