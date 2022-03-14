Advertisement

Woman dead after being struck by car Sunday night in metro Atlanta

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police say a woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle on Sunday night near Windsor Street SW and Eugenia Street SW.

The incident was reported shortly before 11 p.m. It is not known if the driver stayed on the scene. The investigation is active and in its early stages.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

