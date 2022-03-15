Crossover Day sees bills on gas taxes, healthcare, and medical cannabis move forward

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- On Crossover Day, state lawmakers moved through a long list of bills they’re aiming to get passed over to the other chamber. At the halfway point of the legislative session, bills will need to cross over in order to keep moving forward through committees and possibly to Governor Brian Kemp’s desk.

Good news came late Tuesday afternoon for all motor vehicle drivers, as the Senate finance committee voted to pass the state gas tax suspension.

“This will help a lot of our citizens of Georgia,” said Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome.

The bill that would suspend the 29 cents tax through the end of May will be up for a possible Senate floor vote Thursday. The House passed its version of the bill last Friday. Governor Kemp says he will sign it into the law as soon as the full Senate passes it.

Also for Georgia drivers, the Senate issued a unanimous ‘yes’ vote on Senate Bill 353 which could take away automatic driver’s license suspensions for no-shows in court for minor violations like broken tail lights. If it’s signed into law, the bill would give judges discretion to give a driver a chance to fix the issue without losing their license.

A medical cannabis bill was also passed pushing the licensing process forward and adding transparency.

Earlier, horse race betting set the stage for a lively debate on the Senate floor.

Sen. Billy Hickman, R-Statesboro, said the measure would app up to five horse racing tracks across the state depending on market demands and add more than $150 million in economic growth.

The bill continues to face opposition from religious groups.“Gambling is addictive because it stimulates the brain’s reward system like drugs and alcohol,” one opponent said. “In fact, gambling addiction is the most common impulse control disorder worldwide for gambling is a poor personal investment and economic decision.”

The matter failed but was later reconsidered and tables for now so it will likely come up again.

