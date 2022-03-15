Advertisement

Fight leads to double shooting at gas station in Powder Springs

Police are investigating a double shooting Tuesday afternoon in Powder Springs that left two...
Police are investigating a double shooting Tuesday afternoon in Powder Springs that left two people critically injured.(CBS46)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - A double shooting is under investigation in Cobb County.

The city of Powder Springs and Powder Springs Police Department confirm there was a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the 1300 block of Richard D. Sailors Parkway. Police say an altercation inside a convenience store led to shots being fired. They say a store employee and a customer were shot. Both victims were transported to area hospitals in critical condition.

They do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, contact Powder Springs Police.

