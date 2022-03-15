FIRST ALERT: Rain arrives this evening

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We begin the day with partly cloudy and cool conditions, but rain is on the way for later today.

Tuesday Forecast:

Not as cold in the morning. Increasing clouds through the day. Light rain moves in from the south after 3pm. Scattered showers are expected through the evening, and the rain becomes heavy and widespread overnight.

Light rain this afternoon and evening (cbs46)

High: 65° Average High: 66° Chance of Rain: 70% PM

What You Need to Know:

Heavy rain continues through the morning commute Wednesday. Tomorrow stays cloudy and cool, with t-showers redeveloping in the afternoon and evening.

Rainy Morning commute (cbs46)

St. Patrick’s Day looks dry and mild with highs around 70!

Spring officially arrives this weekend, and it looks like the weather will cooperate with temps in the mid 60s Saturday and low 70s Sunday.

on Sunday (cbs46)

