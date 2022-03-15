FIRST ALERT: Rain continues through the evening, more rain Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Off and on rain showers will continue through the evening. The rain will be heavy at times, and impact Wednesday morning’s commute. Lows will be milder and only drop to the mid 50s. Keep those umbrellas handy, we’ll see more rain Wednesday.

TONIGHT’S FORECAST:

Off and on rain. Heavy at times.

Low: 53

Normal Low: 45

Chance Of Rain: 100%

The rain will continue overnight, and impact Wednesday morning’s commute. The heaviest rain Wednesday morning will be in East Georgia.

Wednesday morning (CBS46)

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

There is a FIRST ALERT Wednesday as the rain and storms continue. Some of the storms could be strong/severe, especially south of I-20. The Storm Prediction Center has areas south of I-20 under a MARGINAL (Level 1 out of 5) risk of severe weather. This is a low risk, and will mainly impact any areas that see some sunshine in the afternoon. The biggest risks are heavy rain, large hail, and damaging wind gusts. The rain comes to and end late Wednesday, with dry weather just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

Severe risk Wednesday (CBS46)

There is a FIRST ALERT Friday, as another system bring more rain and storms to the forecast. As of now, the threat of severe weather is to our South, and mainly over Middle/South Georgia. The rain clears out late Friday, with dry weather just in time for the weekend.

First Alert 7 day forecast (CBS46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.