GBI investigating after body found inside toolbox in Polk County

(MGN)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDARTOWN, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has launched a death investigation after a body was found Tuesday morning in a rural area of Polk County.

According to the Polk County Police Department, public works employees were doing maintenance on Old Esom Hill Road in Cedartown around 9:40 a.m. when they located a toolbox on the side of the road that would fit in the bed of a pickup truck. Inside was the body of an unidentified deceased person.

The toolbox and the body were taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and further investigation.

