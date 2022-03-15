GBI investigating after body found inside toolbox in Polk County

CEDARTOWN, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has launched a death investigation after a body was found Tuesday morning in a rural area of Polk County.

According to the Polk County Police Department, public works employees were doing maintenance on Old Esom Hill Road in Cedartown around 9:40 a.m. when they located a toolbox on the side of the road that would fit in the bed of a pickup truck. Inside was the body of an unidentified deceased person.

The toolbox and the body were taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and further investigation.

