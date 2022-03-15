Gunman arrested after long standoff at a Decatur apartment complex.

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - On Monday, a man was arrested by DeKalb County Police after a long standoff at the Heritage Reserve Apartments in Decatur.

CBS46 acquired cell phone video from a neighbor that shows the suspect, shirtless, being ushered out of the apartment complex by police officers.

Just before 4 o’clock, police responded to a domestic violence call where a man with a gun was chasing a woman through the apartment complex, according to police.

UPDATE: A woman who lives in the complex told me this is a domestic violence situation. The mom and kids were able to get out unharmed but the man has been shooting at the police. No timetable on when police will open the complex to the rest of the residents. https://t.co/1oj0tKyq21 — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) March 14, 2022

“This has been a crazy day. I’m getting off work. She got off the bus and I got a phone call from a bystander telling me someone was walking with a gun,” said Shantell Aikens, who lives nearby.

Gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and police officers before the suspect hid inside the apartments.

Residents of the apartment complex and nearby homes were held back at a nearby gas station.

Police officials told CBS46 they worried neighbors could be at risk of gunfire as negotiations continued.

“There was gunfire yesterday, there was gunfire two, three days ago. There’s always gunfire in this area, but never to this extent where you can’t get home and get to your own children. That’s just crazy,” said Aikens.

The suspect was arrested before being taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

One neighbor told CBS46 the woman involved in the initial altercation is okay and was taken to safety.

