Kroger to up its fuel points for shoppers as Georgia gas prices rise

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As fuel prices go up, more people are looking into the cheapest places to buy gas. Now, Kroger is offering four times its normal fuel points to shoppers through March 22.

Starting Wednesday, Kroger customers can earn four times the Kroger fuel points on select gift card purchases.

“We know many shoppers purchase gift cards to use like cash when dining out or shopping in other locations, so this offers a great way for our customers to save on fuel at the same time,” said Felix Turner, Kroger, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “For every 100 fuel points earned, customers can receive 10 cents off per gallon at any Kroger Fuel Center.”

For example, a $25 gift card would be worth 100 fuel points. 

Additionally, through a separate fuel savings program, Kroger customers can earn twice the amount of fuel points through March 29 on groceries through a digital coupon. 

