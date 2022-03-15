Lawrenceville family survives tree collapsing onto home

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- One Lawrenceville family had lived in their home since 2017, never expecting anything like what transpired during a weekend storm in Lawrenceville that saw trees crashing in their backyard.

It was just after 10 a.m. on Saturday when David Gentles heard screaming.

“When my son came down the stairs and said to me, Daddy. Dana is trapped!” said Gentles. “I was like, ‘What?’ I came up the stairs, and that’s the bathroom. she was actually inside of the bathroom. The tree actually fell on top.”

Gentles described it as a mess.

“Everything is crushed,” said Gentles. “Even my clothes and my documents are actually under that there.”

Had anyone decided to sleep in during the storm, they may not be here to share the story.

“This is it. This is where I would have been, probably 9 o’clock I was in here, and it happened at 10:15 a.m.,” said Gentles.

Gentles said the family of five dodged two other trees that fell around the same time, one of them destroying the family’s car. Thankfully, the most precious things all made it out just fine.

“I’m just really happy that we survived,” said Gentles.

The family’s neighbor set up a GoFundMe page to help during their time of need.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.