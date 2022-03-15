Advertisement

Man fatally shot on Windsor Street in southwest Atlanta

Man found shot to death inside vehicle near I-20.
Man found shot to death inside vehicle near I-20.(WGCL)
By Kendra Mackey
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Monday night on Windsor Street near I-20.

At 10:20 p.m. units responded to a person shot call at the location. When officers arrived at the scene they found a man, in his 20′s, deceased inside a vehicle. According to police, he was shot multiple times. Investigators will be looking at area surveillance cameras to determine if the shooting was captured on video.

This is a developing story, continue to follow CBS46 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WGGB
Vote to suspend Georgia gas tax to hit senate floor as prices continue to soar
Neighbors talk about standoff in Decatur
Man shoots at police during Decatur standoff
Gunman arrested after long standoff at a Decatur apartment complex.
Gunman arrested after long standoff at a Decatur apartment complex
Skateboarder in Atlanta injured in freak accident.
Metro Atlanta man hospitalized after skateboarding mishap takes tragic turn