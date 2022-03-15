Man fatally shot on Windsor Street in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Monday night on Windsor Street near I-20.

At 10:20 p.m. units responded to a person shot call at the location. When officers arrived at the scene they found a man, in his 20′s, deceased inside a vehicle. According to police, he was shot multiple times. Investigators will be looking at area surveillance cameras to determine if the shooting was captured on video.

This is a developing story, continue to follow CBS46 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.