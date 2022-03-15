Matt Olson signs $169M contract with Atlanta Braves

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Braves signed their new first baseman to a multi-million dollar deal -- $168 million to be exact. More zeros than you and I can count. And there is a sense of excitement here at spring training today as the team begins to take shape.

The team introduced their new first baseman, Matt Olson, at spring training on Tuesday in southwest Florida.

It’s a homecoming for #28 who played high school ball at Parkview and recently bought a home in Atlanta with his wife Nicole before joining the team.

“We’ve been living in Atlanta every off season. We closed on a house in August, so I was telling somebody we were worrying about who is going to get the mail and stuff this year, but we don’t have that issue any more,” said Olson.

In the clubhouse, players reacted to the news of Freddie Freeman moving on and Matt Olson stepping in.

“You all are going to be super excited with matt. I know everyone is going to be upset with losing Freddie and we are too but at the same time we have to move on. We have to become the next Atlanta Braves to win a World Series,” said AJ Minter, Braves pitcher.

And the Braves believe Olson can help them make another championship run. He’s a Gold Glove winner who hit 39-homers with the Oakland A’s last season. His talent landed him an eight year deal with the Braves worth $168 million dollars.

“I grew up a Braves fan until the day I was drafted by the A’s. I kind of couldn’t do that anymore, but I watched Chipper, Maddux, Smoltz, Glavine, and all these guys go up and I was the kid in the stands at the braves games, so it was cool to check my locker out and see the jersey, see the number, and put this on. So, I’m really excited,” said Olson.

The Matt Olson era begins now and Freddie Freeman’s is over. In fact, Freddie removed the Atlanta Braves from his Twitter handle this afternoon. Shortstop Dansby Swanson said #5 should never be worn again.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.