Ralph Lauren teams up with Morehouse, Spelman colleges for exclusive collection

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Ralph Lauren and Morehouse College and Spelman College have unveiled a limited-edition collection inspired by the schools’ rich heritage and traditions, according Inside, the official blog of Morehouse College.

The Polo Ralph Lauren Exclusively for Morehouse and Spelman Colleges Collection will feature white patchwork eyelet and silk wrap dresses, which anchor the Spelman collection, and a wool flannel blazer, which serves homage to the Morehouse blazer.

“This collection expresses the spirited history, deep sense of community and legacy of timeless dressing at historically Black colleges and universities,” said Ralph Lauren, Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of Ralph Lauren Corporation. “It’s so much more than a portrayal of a collegiate design sensibility. It’s about sharing a more complete and authentic portrait of American style and of the American dream — ensuring stories of Black life and experiences are embedded in the inspiration and aspiration of our brand.”

The full collection — which includes outerwear, knits, tailored suits, dresses, footwear, accessories and more — references styles worn by Morehouse and Spelman students from the 1920s to 1950s, capturing the colleges’ deep history and honoring their contributions to American style.

Ralph Lauren’s accompany film, “A Portrait of the American Dream,” and commemorative yearbook detail the founding and historical significance of HBCUs through the lens of Morehouse and Spelman, demonstrating the use of style as an expression of aspiration, a form of self-empowerment and a tool of resistance. The film will premiere at 7:30 p.m. March 28 on select Ralph Lauren social channels. The collection will be available to global consumers on March 29, 2022, on RalphLauren.com, the Polo App, the Ralph Lauren App, Morehouse College and Spelman College Follett campus bookstores and in select Ralph Lauren stores while quantities last.

