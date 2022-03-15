VIDEO: Close call for Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputy

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A close call for a local deputy was caught on camera.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is sharing a video that shows one of their deputies jumping out of the way of a speeding car.

The Sheriff’s Office is remind drivers of the Move Over Law, which requires drivers to move over one lane if they see an emergency vehicle like a fire truck, police car, ambulance or tow truck.

If a driver can not move over, they are required to slow down as much as possible and be prepared to stop.

