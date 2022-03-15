Vote to suspend Georgia gas tax to hit senate floor as prices continue to soar

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With gas prices at record highs, state senators in Georgia could vote as early as Tuesday on a measure that would temporarily suspend the state tax consumers pay for each gallon of gas.

Currently, Georgia’s gas tax is 29 cents a gallon for gasoline. For diesel, the state tax is almost 33 cents a gallon. The bill would suspend the state tax through May 31.

State representatives in the Georgia House approved the measure last week. If the Georgia Senate approves the bill, it would then go to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk for his signature. Kemp has said he will sign it.

At the federal level, U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock told CBS46 last week he’s working on legislation in Washington D.C. to cut federal gas taxes for much longer.

Return to CBS46 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.