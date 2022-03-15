Advertisement

Woman pushed in Piedmont Hospital garage has died, charge upgraded

Gloria Franklin
Gloria Franklin(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The woman who was seriously injured when she was pushed in front of a vehicle in the parking garage at Piedmont Hospital on March 1 has died, according to police.

Police say that the victim was in an argument with 69-year-old Gloria Franklin before she was pushed.

Franklin was arrested and charged with Aggravated Battery.

That charge has now been upgraded to involuntary manslaughter.

The driver who hit the victim was not charged.

