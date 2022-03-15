Advertisement

Worker killed on construction site in northwest Atlanta

A construction worker was killed Tuesday afternoon at a construction site on Gun Club Road.
A construction worker was killed Tuesday afternoon at a construction site on Gun Club Road.(CBS46)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A construction worker was killed Tuesday afternoon in northwest Atlanta after a concrete staircase fell on him.

According to Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, crews responded to reports of a concrete stairwell falling on a construction worker and striking a gas meter around 2:45 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Gun Club Road. At the scene they found a male victim who was not breathing or alert. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

This incident remains under investigation.

