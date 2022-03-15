Young boy injured in Peachtree City after being shot with water beads by teens

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A child riding his bicycle on a cart path in Peachtree City was assaulted Monday by a group of teens who shot him using “splat ball guns,” according to the Peachtree City Police Department.

Peachtree City Police said in a Facebook post that people who are shooting people with the water beads are now modifying the beads, usually freezing them, to be more painful. The child suffered injuries to his face and body.

The police department says they will be pursuing criminal charges on all persons caught discharging these weapons at other persons on city property. In some cases, it could result in felony charges and parents could also be liable for the actions of their kids. Even just shooting these on city property (not at another person) is a violation of city ordinance. The police department is asking parents and guardians to take this seriously and ensure your kids are not involved.

This is just the latest in the string of similar incidents in the metro Atlanta area. It is believed that the shootings are inspired by a TikTok challenge known as the Orbeez challenge.

A mother and her 2 sons were recently charged after the boys shot an employee of a golf pro shop and a woman in the store’s parking lot.

Teenagers were also recently arrested in Sandy Springs for shooting pedestrians. The teens reportedly shot a pedestrian who was walking near Ferry Road and Bonnie Lane. The victim was knocked to the ground and had visible injuries.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said over the weekend that the splat or splatter ball guns are also being brought to school, which is causing safety concerns for the students and staff.

In Milton, police say that a person, believed to be a teenager, shot people at least twice recently. In once case, the teen was in a white Patriot Jeep and shot someone walking near Heybridge Lane. A picture of the vehicle was released to the public in hopes of finding the “shooter.”

The other report involved juveniles using the splatter guns to shoot at the windows of a sandwich shop in Crabapple. Those juveniles were detained.

