2 teens, 1 parent charged in connection to Peachtree City Splatter Gun incidents

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (CBS46) - Two teens and one parent have been charged with aggravated assault in connection to Splatter Gun incidents in Peachtree City.

The Peachtree City Police Department says around 3:25 p.m. on March 14, PCPD officers along with Fire and Rescue responded to the Battery Way Boat Docks in reference to children being shot with “Orbeez” from “Splatter Ball Guns.” When they arrived, officers observed an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old with injuries to the face and abdomen as a result of the incident.

Four 17-year-old males were located in the area with Splatter Ball Guns. Through the course of interviews, officers determined that these four were not the ones that caused the injuries to the victims. The four males were all charged with the city ordinance violation of Discharging Weapons Restricted.

Officers then reviewed video from city cameras and observed a second golf cart occupied by the suspected offenders.

PCPD says on March 15, officers located the occupants on the second golf cart, and investigation revealed the identity of the subjects responsible for shooting the Orbeez. Due to the area of the injury on the juvenile victim, the unprovoked nature of the crime, the freezing of the Orbeez to cause more bodily harm, and the fact that the victims were riding bicycles at the time of the incident, police charged one 14-year-old male with Aggravated Assault, and another with Aggravated Assault (Party to a Crime) and Underage Operation of a Golf Cart. They say one parent was also charged with the ordinance violation of Operation Regulations, due to permitting her son to operate the cart while underage.

The Peachtree City Police Department reminds parents to have conversations with their children about the serious implications of this dangerous trend. All violations of city ordinance or state law regarding discharging of these weapons on city property or at unwilling participants will be prosecuted accordingly. If you have any further information regarding this incident, please call 770-487-8866 or email policepublicinfo@peachtree-city.org.

