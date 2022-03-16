Advertisement

2nd person arrested for murder of man near Atlanta BeltLine

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(MGN)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department announced on Wednesday that they have made a second arrest for the murder of Thomas Arnold on Feb. 26. The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Demetrice Ross. He was arrested in Morrow.

Arnold was walking home from Pure Taqueria in Inman Park on Feb. 26 when he was killed on Elizabeth Street near the Atlanta BeltLine. After the murder, police released surveillance video of 3 persons of interest. 28-year-old Brandon Williams was arrested last Saturday at a hotel near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

APD also talked about other unsolved homicides in metro Atlanta during a press conference on Wednesday.

One homicide happened on Jan. 15. Another homicide happened on March 1.

APD also said they have a message for the killers. “You may be able to run, but you won’t be able to hide. We will do everything in our power to bring anyone to justice for committing any crime within our jurisdiction.

APD is still looking for the 3rd person they believe is connected to Arnold’s death.

WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW

