Asian Justice Rally honors those killed in spa shootings

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tuesday marks a sobering anniversary for the community. A year ago, a shooting spree at three metro-Atlanta spas, ended with eight people dead. A majority of the victims were Asian women. Their deaths sparked nationwide conversations about race and hostility towards Asian-Americans, and now dozens of Atlantans took a stand against hate.

The family members of the victims say there is so much sorrow that comes with this anniversary. But still, they decided it was time to be heard.

“I am the proud son of Yong Yue,” said Robert Peterson.

A year later, the trauma is still fresh. Peterson’s mom was one of the victims killed in the spa shootings last year.

“My mom would say that this is a crime of hate against Asian Americans. That it is important to identify her, and the other victims as Asian women -- as we continue to see an increase of Asian hate across the country. It is important to call it what it is: a crime racially-motivated,” said Peterson

March 16, 2021, was the deadliest massacre in Georgia since 1999.

“This is unacceptable, it cannot be tolerated, and this type of violence tears at the fabric of who we are,” said Peterson.

This isn’t easy for any of the family members to re-live, even as they talk in front of allies in a packed room at the “Asian Justice Rally.”

“When this tragedy occurred last year, some of the first people who reached out to me were our black legislative caucus, and the Georgia NAACP. And they said to me, We have your back. We know too well your pain. We are not in this alone,” said Bee Nguyen, Democratic Georgia House of Representatives for the 89th district.

“Our actions going forward, should not only just be in their memory, but in their honor. To be utilized as a catalyst, so that we stop this hate and racism and sexism as we go forward,” said Mayor Andre Dickens, (D) Atlanta.

Speaking out again, in memory, and as a reminder so that regardless of how much time has passed, the lives of the victims will never be forgotten.

“One year ago today, I heard about the shootings. I immediately called my daughter, who was already at the hospital. We stayed on the phone together for five hours. each hour we heard more and more casualties until we learned there were 8 dead, and only 1 shooting victim who had survived,” said Michael Webb, Xiajie Tan’s husband.

“If my mother was here today, she would just want me to say ‘Kamsahamnida – 감사합니다.’ ‘Thank you,’” said Peterson.

