Atlanta billboard calling on officers to join Louisville PD raises eyebrows

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A billboard attempting to lure more people to the Louisville Metro Police Department is raising some eyebrows after being posted in Downtown Atlanta.

The sign features former Atlanta police chief Erika Shields with a message encouraging officers to come work for her in Louisville, Kentucky. Shields served as the APD chief from 2016 through 2020 until resigning amid investigations into police brutality. She now leads the Louisville police force.

In addition to the billboard, LMPD’s Recruitment Team announced it would host a recruiting event in Atlanta from March 23 through 27.

Lateral officers who have served at least four years are eligible for an $8,000 hiring bonus, $3,000 relocation bonus and a take-home vehicle upon being assigned a patrol division.

Laterals and New Officers in the #Atlanta area: Recruiters with LMPD will be in Atlanta conducting testing and interviews onsite! Come meet with us to get a spot in our May Lateral class or our June New Officer class! #LMPD #LMPDRecruiting #Atlanta #Georgia #BeBold pic.twitter.com/GxLa4v7htS — LMPD (@LMPD) March 16, 2022

It is not clear who paid for and approved posting of the billboard.

