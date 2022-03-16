Advertisement

Atlanta billboard calling on officers to join Louisville PD raises eyebrows

A billboard spotted in downtown Atlanta asks onlookers to join the Louisville Metro Police Department in Kentucky.
By Mariya Murrow
Mar. 16, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A billboard attempting to lure more people to the Louisville Metro Police Department is raising some eyebrows after being posted in Downtown Atlanta.

The sign features former Atlanta police chief Erika Shields with a message encouraging officers to come work for her in Louisville, Kentucky. Shields served as the APD chief from 2016 through 2020 until resigning amid investigations into police brutality. She now leads the Louisville police force.

In addition to the billboard, LMPD’s Recruitment Team announced it would host a recruiting event in Atlanta from March 23 through 27.

Lateral officers who have served at least four years are eligible for an $8,000 hiring bonus, $3,000 relocation bonus and a take-home vehicle upon being assigned a patrol division.

It is not clear who paid for and approved posting of the billboard.

This is a developing story. Check back here for the latest details.

