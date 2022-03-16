Advertisement

Atlanta PD says they are relying on science, technology to solve Janness murder

Katherine “Katie” Janness and her dog were brutally murdered in Piedmont Park
Mayor Andre Dickens and APD Chief Rodney Bryant detail their latest efforts to combat crime.
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - During a press conference on Tuesday with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Atlanta Police Department Rodney Bryant, they were asked about the unsolved murder of Katherine “Katie” Janness.

Janness and her dog Bowie were stabbed to death inside Piedmont Park in Midtown Atlanta on July 28, 2021. Their bodies were discovered by Janness’ girlfriend, Emma Clark, after Janness did not return from walking Bowie.

PHOTO GALLERY: Remembering Katie Janness

The murder made national headlines because of its gruesome nature. An autopsy revealed that Janness was stabbed more than 50 times in the face, neck and torso. Additionally, the letters “F,” “A,” and “T” were carved into her torso. It is still unknown why she was killed or who killed her.

In January, APD said that they were getting “close” to finding the killer. However, no announcements have been made since then.

Atlanta Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton told reporters during the press conference that they are “relying on science and the technology” to solve the case. He also mentioned that sometimes high-profile cases like the murder of Janness are solved in the matter of days and weeks but sometimes it takes much longer.

Additionally, Hampton said that APD investigators are still meeting with the FBI about the case on a weekly basis.

WATCH FULL EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH EMMA CLARK

