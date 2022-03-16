Fatal shooting under investigation in northeast Atlanta
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in northeast Atlanta.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 400 block of Edgewood Avenue just before 9 p.m. and found a male dead from a gunshot wound.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 404-577-TIPS(8477) or e-mail the anonymous information using the online form at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.