FIRST ALERT: Spotty Afternoon & Evening Thunderstorms

By Ella Dorsey
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We begin the day with cloudy and damp conditions, and this afternoon thunderstorms are likely after 4pm.

Tuesday Forecast:

Morning rain gives way to cloudy and damp conditions. It looks dry around lunchtime. A cluster of t-storms pop up south and west of Atlanta around 3pm today and move north into Metro Atlanta through the late afternoon and evening.

Spotty t-storms between 4-9pm
Spotty t-storms between 4-9pm(cbs46)

High: 65° Average High: 66° Chance of Rain: 70%

What You Need to Know:

A few of these storms could be strong with hail, lightning and gusty winds.

Level 1 Risk along and south of I-20.
Level 1 Risk along and south of I-20.(cbs46)

It dries out overnight, and St. Patrick’s Day looks fabulous. Clouds in the morning give way to sunshine in the afternoon with highs around 70.

Gorgeous and mild
Gorgeous and mild(cbs46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

