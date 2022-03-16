FIRST ALERT: Spotty Afternoon & Evening Thunderstorms

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We begin the day with cloudy and damp conditions, and this afternoon thunderstorms are likely after 4pm.

Tuesday Forecast:

Morning rain gives way to cloudy and damp conditions. It looks dry around lunchtime. A cluster of t-storms pop up south and west of Atlanta around 3pm today and move north into Metro Atlanta through the late afternoon and evening.

Spotty t-storms between 4-9pm (cbs46)

High: 65° Average High: 66° Chance of Rain: 70%

What You Need to Know:

A few of these storms could be strong with hail, lightning and gusty winds.

Level 1 Risk along and south of I-20. (cbs46)

It dries out overnight, and St. Patrick’s Day looks fabulous. Clouds in the morning give way to sunshine in the afternoon with highs around 70.

Gorgeous and mild (cbs46)

