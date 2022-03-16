FIRST ALERT: Storms moving through Georgia this afternoon & tonight, more rain and storms Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rain and storms will move through Georgia through the evening. Some of the storms could be severe, with very heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong damaging winds. Areas south of I-20 are under a low (level 1 our of 5) risk of severe weather for the rest of the evening.

Severe risk (CBS46)

TIMING: The rain and storms will move through during the afternoon rush-hour commute and continue through the early evening. The rain chances end late tonight, with dry conditions overnight. The dry weather continues through St. Patrick’s Day.

7pm Wednesday (CBS46)

St. Patrick’s day will be gorgeous and warm! We’ll see decreasing clouds and warmer temperatures. Highs will warm to the mid/low 70s Thursday afternoon. Enjoy the dry weather while it lasts, our next system arrives Friday.

FIRST ALERT: Friday

There is a FIRST ALERT Friday for rain and storms. Some of the storms could be severe. The biggest risks: Damaging winds, Frequent lightning, heavy rain, and a small risk of an isolated tornado. As of now, all of North Georgia is under a low (level 1 out of 5) risk of severe weather Friday. Stay with CBS46 for updates as the next round of storms approach.

