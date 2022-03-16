Advertisement

I-285 shutdown before ramp to I-75 after crash leaves 1 dead

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb County officials promptly shut down I-285 near the ramp from I-285 east and I-75 south after a crash left one person dead.

Details surrounding the crash remain limited at this time, but authorities confirm they are working to clear the scene and get lanes reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

PEACHTREE CITY BOY WATER BEADS
Young boy injured in Peachtree City after being shot with water beads by teens
Construction worker killed trying to remove steps
Construction worker killed trying to remove steps
4 teens charged in water bead gun shootings
4 teens charged in water bead gun shootings
Fatal shooting under investigation in northeast Atlanta