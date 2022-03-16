I-285 shutdown before ramp to I-75 after crash leaves 1 dead
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb County officials promptly shut down I-285 near the ramp from I-285 east and I-75 south after a crash left one person dead.
Details surrounding the crash remain limited at this time, but authorities confirm they are working to clear the scene and get lanes reopened.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
