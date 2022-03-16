Advertisement

Man found shot to death near southeast Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police are have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found shot to death along Edgewood Avenue in southeast Atlanta.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. near the Synergy gas station.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 24-year-old Ricardo Fontaine.

Community members outside of the gas station said they saw a group of men on foot right before the shooting occurred.

The gas station told CBS46 that the shooting was caught on surveillance cameras and that the footage was turned over to investigators.

At this time, the shooter remains at large.

