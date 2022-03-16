Advertisement

Matt Olson participates in Spring Training for Atlanta Braves in Florida

By Adam Murphy
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Day three of Spring Training for the Atlanta Braves did not disappoint. But first, Freddie Freeman posted a farewell on his Instagram account.

Freddie’s replacement -- Matt Olson -- got his first crack at playing for the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Olson faced live pitching right off the bat and crushed one more than 400 feet over the right field fence.

Watch the full story from CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida, in the player above.

