Meals on Wheels ATL creates waitlist for seniors as gas, food prices rise

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A nonprofit organization known for helping others is asking for a little help of its own.

Sky-high gas prices, food inflation, and a surge in demand are the latest obstacles for Meals on Wheels Atlanta, according to the nonprofit’s CEO, Charlene Crusoe-Ingram.

“We have definitely gotten phone calls from seniors saying, ‘Can you add more meals to the portions you are giving me? Because I cannot afford as much as I was able to going to the grocery store,’” said Crusoe-Ingram.

Demand is so high, the nonprofit organization started a waitlist for seniors at the beginning of the year. More than 100 names are on the list.

“There are more seniors out there needing those nutritious meals than we have the ability to serve,” said Crusoe-Ingram.

While more people hope to access the service, operating costs hit unforeseen levels.

Fuel is one pricey expense. The nonprofit transports food to Cobb County senior centers and churches with its own fleet of vans.

In the span of two weeks, the cost to fill one van tank jumped from $73 to $95.

The organization heavily relies on volunteers delivering meals to seniors; however, many drivers say they have no plans to pump the brakes on helping others.

Laura Dorrington said she spends up to eight hours a week driving for the nonprofit.

“I’m just going to have to make it work with the prices of gas,” said Dorrington. “These people are in need, and we as citizens need to be volunteering and helping.”

Jone-Marie Jones, another volunteer, said the importance of giving back outweighs the price she’s spending filling up her personal vehicle.

“It makes me consider it more, but at the end of the day, people need food,” said Jones.

Food inflation continues to be Meals on Wheels Atlanta’s biggest obstacle. The organization said it is relying on volunteers and donations to help keep the wheels turning.

If you are interested in volunteering or donating, visit the Meals on Wheels Atlanta website.

