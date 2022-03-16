Metro community remembers 8 lives lost on anniversary of the Atlanta spa shootings

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On March 16, 2021, a shooting spree at three metro-Atlanta massage spas claimed the lives of eight people. Now, one year later, the community is remembering each of the victims and their loved ones who carry their loss.

Woodstock resident Robert Aaron Long, then 21, opened fire, shooting five people at an Acworth massage business known as Young’s Asian Massage. Xiaojie Tan, 49, Delaina Yaun, 33, Paul Michels, 54 and Daoyou Feng, 44, were killed and a man was seriously injured.

Investigators said Long then drove approximately 30 miles to Gold Massage Spa in Atlanta where he continued his shooting spree, killing three women: Suncha Kim, 69, Soon Chung Park, 74 and Hyun Jung Grant, 51.

Moments later, police said, he crossed the street to Aromatherapy Spa and fatally shot Yong Ae Yue, 63.

Long was arrested four hours after firing his first round in Cherokee County when Georgia State Patrol from Crisp County located his vehicle traveling south on I-75.

Six out of eight of the victims were of Asian descent. The killings sparked nationwide conversations about race and hostility toward Asian Americans, during a time when numerous attacks against Asians and Asian Americans were being reported across the country.

But Long told investigators his attacks were not racially motivated and that he suffered from a sex addition and saw massage spas as a source of his temptation -- that killing was a way for him to remedy his problem.

Since that horrific day, he has been convicted for murder after pleading guilty in Cherokee County. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace did not pursue hate crimes charges, pointing out that one of the victims there was Hispanic and another was white.

But Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did pursue hate crime charges explaining that Long’s “sex addiction” reasoning is not a valid defense and constitutes a hate crime.

He currently awaits trial in Fulton County for four other murders, where DA Willis has publicly announced she would be seeking the death penalty.

Members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community paid tribute to those whose lives had been lost during the six-month anniversary of the shooting and again at Blackburn Park during a remembrance vigil held over the weekend.

“Life after this tragedy has been about grieving, healing and reflection. But this past year has not been easy. Our family not only grieves on March 16, but every day because of the continued trauma,” said Robert Peterson, whose mother, Yong Ae Yue, was one of the eight victims.

“My mother lived so that we could have a better life and do better. She would want us to continue to live and make her proud by leaving an impact on the world,” he went on.

An Asian Justice Rally will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Liberty Plaza, across the street from the State Capitol to mark the one year anniversary and bring awareness to increased violence against the AAPI community.

Another event will also be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at 5900 Brook Hollow Parkway in Norcross, sponsored by Atlanta Korean American Committee Against Asian Hate.

