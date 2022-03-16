Portion of I-85 NB closed in Braselton due to bridge deck failure

BRASELTON, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Wednesday afternoon that it is closing the northbound lanes of I-85 just before Jefferson/Athens exit for emergency bridge repairs.

DOT says the repairs are due to bridge deck failure at the bridge joint. They say this is in the widening project which replaces the bridge that was built in 1958.

GDOT crews expect to have one lane open by late Thursday afternoon and the second lane by late Friday afternoon/evening. A detour will be in place at Exit 129 Braselton over to Jefferson and back to I-85.

