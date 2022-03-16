Survivor of deadly Newton County bridge collapse shares his story

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A man seriously injured in a bridge collapse five months ago is now sharing his story.

Robert Mullins is one of three men who fell when a bridge next to I-20 in Newton County collapsed into the Yellow River. A section of the bridge went into the water, along with a truck and excavator.

Mullins spoke to CBS46 this week about the moments he and two other men realized the bridge was falling.

“As Michael Garret came on the bridge with the excavator, he parked it on the bridge beside my truck, on the right hand side of my truck, and all I know is Mario Battle telling me that the bridge was falling. And so, as he approached me with the excavator, the whole bridge just came out from up under the bottom of us,” said Robert Mullins, a bridge collapse survivor.

Demario Battle, Mullins’ friend of eight years, died that day when the bridge came crumbling down.

“Demario was a good person. He was a good dad. He took care of all eight of his kids. When you seen him you seen his kids with him. He was a good dad, he was loving, he always had a smile on his face. He always came to work early every day. He was always willing to learn, he was willing to help me out with whatever I needed done,” Mullins said.

This investigation is still ongoing. CBS46 will continue to provide more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.