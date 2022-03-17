Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old missing from South Fulton home

Amber Alert: Cali McClean (South Fulton PD)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Amber Alert has been issued for one-year-old Cali McClean who Georgia authorities say was abducted from her home in South Fulton.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Police believe McClean, who was last seen wearing a pink two-piece night set, may be with 33-year-old Erjahn McClean. Their relationship to one another remains unknown at this time.

Cali is described as having dark colored hair and brown eyes. Erjahn is described as being 5-foot-11-inches tall and weighing approximately 220 pounds. He is bald and has a beard and was last seen wearing all black with red and silver Balenciaga-brand shoes. The two are likely traveling in a black 2022 Land Rover with Florida license tag CHS7803.

A manhunt for the girl and the man she is believed to be with is underway. If you see the vehicle or know the whereabouts of the suspect and child, call 911 or the South Fulton PD at 404-808-3011.

